Anthony T. Martin (left) and Aaron J. Eidet.
Anthony T. Martin (left) and Aaron J. Eidet. Thurston County Sheriff’s Office Courtesy
Anthony T. Martin (left) and Aaron J. Eidet. Thurston County Sheriff’s Office Courtesy

Crime

Sex offenders register to live as transients in Thurston County

By Lauren Smith

lsmith@theolympian.com

January 25, 2018 05:45 PM

Two sex offenders have registered to live as transients in Thurston County, according to releases distributed by the Sheriff’s Office on Thursday.

Anthony T. Martin, a Level 2 sex offender, pleaded guilty in circuit court of the 21st Judicial Circit in Kankakee County, Illinois to one count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse. The 38-year-old was sentenced to four years sex offender probation for sexually assaulting a 15-year-old female when he was 20, the release says.

He violated probation twice, and was sentenced to three years in prison.

Martin is described as a 6-foot-1, 185-pound black male with black hair and brown eyes.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Aaron J. Eidet, a Level 1 sex offender, pleaded guilty in the juvenile division of the District Court of Saline County, Kansas to one count of aggravated indecent liberties with a child. The 20-year-old was sentenced to 24 months confinement, which was suspended for 12 months probation, for sexually assaulting a 6-year-old female when he was 17, the relese says.

Eidet is described as a 6-foot-4, 250-pound white male with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Questions regarding any registered sex offender in Thurston County can be directed to detectives at 360-754-2894, or to the Sheriff’s Office website (click on “Sex Offender Watch”).

Lauren Smith: 360-754-5473, @smithlm12

  Comments  