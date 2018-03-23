Gavin T. River is accused of robbing a KeyBank branch in Tumwater on March 9 and a Timberland Bank branch in Lacey on March 12. He was arrested Thursday on a warrant for first-degree robbery.
Suspect in Lacey, Tumwater bank robberies turns himself in to police

By Abby Spegman

aspegman@theolympian.com

March 23, 2018 08:53 AM

The 24-year-old suspect in two local bank robberies this month was arrested Thursday night in Olympia.

Gavin T. River is accused of robbing a KeyBank branch in Tumwater on March 9 and a Timberland Bank branch in Lacey on March 12.

On Thursday, River turned himself in to Olympia police and was booked into the Thurston County jail on a warrant for first-degree robbery.

According to court documents, a man entered the KeyBank on the afternoon of March 9 and gave the teller a note indicating he had a gun and “wanted all of her money.”

Police released photos of the suspect and people who know River contacted police and said it was him in the photos.

Abby Spegman: 360-704-6869, @AbbySpegman

