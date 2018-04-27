Truck hauling Starbucks products through Lewis County also had 126 pounds of meth, police say

About 126 pounds of methamphetamine and other drugs were seized from a semitruck in Lewis County on Thursday, according to the Centralia Police Department.
During a traffic stop on northbound Interstate 5 just north of Centralia, the driver and passenger of the blue Freightliner tractor and refrigerator trailer began acting suspicious, the release says.
Detectives from the Joint Narcotic Enforcement Team and Lewis County Sheriff's Office Special Enforcement Team who stopped the truck near the Thurston-Lewis county line requested a narcotic-specific K-9 unit.
The truck, which had California license plates, was hauling Starbucks products to Spokane, the release says.
The K-9 alerted authorities it was carrying much more.
A search of the truck's interior was conducted, and detectives located 40 bundles of meth in a television box on the top bunk of the truck's sleeper berth.
Under the mattress on the lower bunk, an additional 50 bundles of meth were found, along with 2.4 pounds of suspected heroin, thousands of 30 milligram Oxycodone pills and a few grams of cocaine.
A weighted total of 126 pounds of meth was found in the truck.
The driver, a 22-year-old man from Mexico, and passenger, a 62-year-old man from Fontana, Calif., were booked into Lewis County Jail on multiple drug charges.
None of the contraband was found in the trailer, and none of the Starbucks products were exposed or compromised, the release says.
The owners of those products made arrangements to retrieve it. It was transferred to another truck and continued to Spokane.
The Joint Narcotics Enforcement Team includes detectives from the Centralia and Chehalis police departments, Lewis County Sheriff’s Office and the Washington State Department of Corrections.
Comments