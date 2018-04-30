Man found dead near I-5 overpass. Detectives asking for help to determine what happened

A 46-year-old man was found dead near Toledo on Saturday, and the Lewis County Sheriff's Office is asking for help determining what happened.
Deputies were dispatched to the 300 block of Mandy Road just after noon Saturday to a report of a deceased man located near the Interstate 5 overpass, according to a release.
The girlfriend of the man, a 41-year-old Toledo woman, called the Sheriff's Office to say she had been looking for her boyfriend since Friday night. She found him dead near the overpass, the release says.
An autopsy is pending.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 360-748-9286 or Lewis County Communications at 360-740-1105.
