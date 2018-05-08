Crime

Suspect in Shelton stabbing arrested, police say

By Abby Spegman

aspegman@theolympian.com

May 08, 2018 10:07 AM

Police in Shelton say a man was arrested overnight after he allegedly stabbed another man in a hotel parking lot.

Police were called to the 100 block of East Alder Street at 11:53 p.m. Monday after a 911 caller reported a man had been stabbed.

The victim was taken to Mason General Hospital. Police said his injuries were serious but not life-threatening.

The suspect, a 37-year-old Shelton man, was arrested on the scene. Police said the motive for the assault is under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Shelton police at 360-426-4441.

Abby Spegman: 360-704-6869, @AbbySpegman

  Comments  