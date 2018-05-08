Suspect in Shelton stabbing arrested, police say

Police in Shelton say a man was arrested overnight after he allegedly stabbed another man in a hotel parking lot.
Police were called to the 100 block of East Alder Street at 11:53 p.m. Monday after a 911 caller reported a man had been stabbed.
The victim was taken to Mason General Hospital. Police said his injuries were serious but not life-threatening.
The suspect, a 37-year-old Shelton man, was arrested on the scene. Police said the motive for the assault is under investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call Shelton police at 360-426-4441.
