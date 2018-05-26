Shelton police officer injured after chasing a suspect into a creek

A Shelton police officer was taken to the hospital after a struggle with a suspect late Friday, according to Shelton police.
The incident started at about 11 p.m. on the 300 block of Cookson Avenue in Shelton. The officer had just arrested a 26-year-old Shelton man on misdemeanor warrants. While the officer searched the handcuffed suspect, the suspect attempted to raise his head and hit the officer's face, according to police.
The officer pulled away and the suspect ran several hundred yards before jumping into Goldsborough Creek.
The officer chased him and jumped into the creek. The suspect began kicking the officer in the water, injuring the officer, as both men struggled in the fast-moving water.
A second officer jumped into the creek and the two officers were eventually able to bring the suspect to shore.
The suspect was booked at Mason County Jail on the existing warrants and suspicion of resisting arrest. The injured officer was taken to Mason General Hospital, where he was treated and released.
