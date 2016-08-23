Providence faces lawsuit after child rape allegations

The mother of a 15-year-old psychiatric patient filed a lawsuit against Providence Health and Services, alleging that the company should have done more to prevent a nursing assistant from forming an inappropriate relationship with her son.
Stefani H. Martin, 26, a former Providence St. Peter Hospital employee, was charged in April with three counts of third-degree child rape, one count of third-degree child molestation and one count of furnishing alcohol to a minor. The case is scheduled for trial in October.
Tacoma-based attorneys Ashton Dennis and Lincoln Beauregard filed a civil suit Tuesday on behalf of the alleged victim’s mother. The suit was filed in Thurston County Superior Court.
“We see no excuse in this case on behalf of the hospital,” Dennis said. “When anyone is admitted for psychiatric care, in particular a minor child, an abundant amount of care and discretion must be given. Here, the opposite occurred and a child was sexually exploited by a hospital employee.”
Providence spokesman Chris Thomas said Tuesday that the company would not comment on pending litigation.
The teen was admitted to Providence St. Peter Hospital for a psychiatric hold March 27. He spent 60 hours in the emergency room and was transferred to an adult medical floor, according to the complaint filed by the Washington Law Center.
The document alleges Martin, a certified nursing assistant, was given unrestricted access to the teen’s room and that she smuggled drugs to him. The teen eventually asked that Martin be assigned to him, the suit contends.
“The request should have been denied and raised suspicion as to why a patient was requesting a particular provider. This lack of professional oversight by Providence St. Peter Hospital staff allowed CNA Martin to continue her psychological pressure and grooming,” the document reads.
Martin gave the teen her personal cellphone number in front of other hospital staff when he was discharged, according to the complaint. She allegedly engaged in sexual behavior with the teen after his release.
The lawsuit alleges that the company was negligent in their hiring and screening practices. It also alleges that other hospital employees should have reported the inappropriate relationship between Martin and the teen.
