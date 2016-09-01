Level 3 sex offender registers to live in Yelm

The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office has issued a general notification regarding level 3 sex offender David L. Brosius, 30. Brosius has registered with Thurston County and plans to live in the 15300 block of Fox Hill Road southeast in Yelm.
Brosius is a level 3 offender due to his June 15, 2004 conviction in Lewis County Juvenile Court when he accepted an Alford Plea to one count of unlawful imprisonment with sexual motivation. The conviction stems from Brosius, at 17, sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl.
Two years prior, on April 6, 2002, Brosius pleaded guilty in Lewis County Juvenile Court to two counts of indecent liberties with forcible compulsion, and two counts of fourth-degree assault with sexual motivation. He was sentenced to 104 weeks confinement. That conviction stems from Brosius, at 16, sexually assaulting several females of similar age.
David Brosius is described as a white male, 6 feet 2 inches and 250 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes.
If you have questions or concerns in regards to David Brosius or any other registered sex offender living in Thurston County, go to www.co.thurston.wa.us/sheriff and click on ‘Sex Offender Watch,’ or call 360-754-2894.
