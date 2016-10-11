Emergency closure at Littlerock Elementary due to water issue

Littlerock Elementary School was closed on Tuesday morning due to lack of water.
The Tumwater School District sent the following message to parents and guardians at the school: Littlerock Elementary school has lost its onsite water supply this morning. We will need to close the school, while we investigate this problem. We realize that students were on their way to school when we made this decision. Students will continue to be picked up by buses and transported to school, unless a parent is at the stop to accompany them home. Students who arrive at school will be supervised by staff until they can be picked up by a parent or guardian. Bus transportation may be provided if you are unable to pick up your child. Thank you for your support as we address this problem. We will send another message later today regarding school tomorrow.”
The school has active construction on its campus, where crews are building a new school that is scheduled to open next fall. As of 10:15 a.m., district spokeswoman Kim Howard said it was unknown what caused the water problem.
“Right now we are continuing to investigate the situation and hope to find out how to resolve it soon,” she said. “And we just appreciate everyone jumping in to help. The staff, the families — we had a wonderful response this morning so we were able to quickly close the school.”
The school district will apply for a waiver from the state Board of Education, and if approved, students won’t have to make up the lost day, Howard said.
Lisa Pemberton: 360-754-5433, @Lisa_Pemberton
