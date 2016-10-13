Olympia School District to host free flu shot clinics

The Olympia School District has partnered with the Seattle Visiting Nurse Association to provide free flu shot clinics for the district’s staff, students, families and community members.
The clinics will be: 3 to 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25, at Washington Middle School’s eighth-grade commons, and 3-6:30 p.m. Oct. 26 at Capital High School commons.
The nurse association will bill most insurance plans including Group Health for the flu shots. Cigna and Kaiser insurance plans won’t be billed.
Students under 18 without insurance coverage will be offered a flu shot at no cost. Adults without coverage can pay $30 for a flu shot.
For information contact Jeff Carpenter, director of health, fitness and athletics, at 360-596-8544 or jcarpent@osd.wednet.edu.
Lisa Pemberton: 360-754-5433, @Lisa_Pemberton
