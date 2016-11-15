Tumwater School Board appoints Barclift replacement

The Tumwater School Board has appointed Melissa Beard to its Director District No. 4 position, according to a news release from the 6,400-student Tumwater School District.
The seat was recently vacated by longtime board member Bob Barclift. Beard will finish the remainder of Barclift’s term, which is to expire in November 2017.
Beard graduated from Tumwater High School and has a student in the school district. She has a bachelor’s degree in psychology from the University of Washington, a master’s in policy analysis and evaluation from Stanford University, and a doctorate in educational leadership and policy studies from the University of Washington. She is a senior forecast analyst with the state Office of Financial Management’s Education Research and Data Center.
Beard is scheduled to be sworn in at the board’s Dec. 8 meeting, which will begin at 7 p.m. at the district office, 621 Linwood Ave. SW.
Lisa Pemberton: 360-754-5433, @Lisa_Pemberton
