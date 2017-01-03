Two out of every three kids in Shelton live in poverty. Here’s how you can help them.

On Saturday, Jan. 21, Citizens for Shelton Schools is joining forces with Shelton Kiwanis and the #FilltheTruck2 event for a series of events geared to raise support and awareness for students in need in the Shelton School District.
About 66 percent of the district’s nearly 4,300 students qualify for free or reduced lunches, which is an indicator of poverty. In addition, about 325 students were homeless during the 2014-15 school year, the most recent number reported by the state.
Here’s a list of the day’s events, which are open to the public:
▪ 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Donations of nonperishable food, socks, underwear, hygiene and school supplies, for students in need will be collected for #FilltheTruck 2 in the Fred Meyer and Walmart Supercenter parking lots on Wallace Kneeland Boulevard. Donations also will be accepted at the Shelton High School events throughout the day.
▪ 10 a.m.: Kiwanis Pancake Breakfast in the Student Union Building at Shelton High School.
▪ Noon: Shelton’s Got Talent featuring The Zaniac, Alex Zerbe, in the Performing Arts Center at Shelton High School. Free admission. Donations accepted.
▪ 2 -5 p.m.: Youth organizations showcased and a community barbecue at Shelton High School. Campus tours starting every 30 minutes at Mountain View Elementary School and Shelton High School.
▪ 5 p.m.: Community celebration at Shelton High School Stadium.
Lisa Pemberton: 360-754-5433, @Lisa_Pemberton
Comments