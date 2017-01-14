Hundreds turn out to celebrate retiring Tumwater football coaches

Hundreds of people gathered in the Tumwater High School gym Saturday to celebrate the retirements of three of the school’s longtime football coaches: Sid Otton, Pat Alexander and Steve Shoun.
“They’re amazing people. They were a huge influence on my life,” said Charles Camper, 44, of Tumwater. “… Not just them, but their wives and families.”
All three of the coaches taught students and athletes lessons that were applicable on the field and in life, said Chet Doughty, 40, of Port Orchard.
“Forty years from now, here at this high school, they’ll be talking about the ‘Never Give Up’ attitude and all of those little sayings that we had in the locker room,” he said.
The program was to include the unveiling of a sculpture dedicated to Otton, 73, the winningest high school football coach in state history with a 394-131 record, and six state championships.
He coached high school football for 49 years, including 43 seasons at Tumwater.
Alexander coached with Otton for 41 years.
“There are rumors that he (Otton) walks on water, and I’m not sure that’s true, but I wouldn’t bet against it,” Alexander said.
Andy Lally, 57, and his wife drove about three hours from Sublimity Oregon for the event. He said he and other members of the 1977 Tumwater football team get together on a regular basis.
“I wouldn’t have missed it,” Lally said. “… This is our family.”
Tumwater High School senior Cutter Spithaler, 17, said all three of the coaches have influenced lives during their careers.
“The program’s way beyond football,” he said. “It’s building a man into a respectful young man, and that’s really what they taught me, especially.”
