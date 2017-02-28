Saint Martin’s faculty union schedules one-day walkout

3:35 Students and faculty members walk out at Saint Martin's University Pause

2:11 Black Hills’ Emma Duff leads The Olympian’s 2017 All-Area girls basketball team

2:10 Latino Legislative Day rally draws more than 1,000 to the Capitol

1:58 State Patrol continues finger printing as legislature considers biometric data protections

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

1:36 Just Housing advocates protest removal of homeless from behind Olympia Federal Savings

0:15 Bank robbery suspect flees after dropping suspicious package

1:27 Longtime downtown business owners offer recipe for success

1:03 Meet Lt. Col. Khallid Shabazz, the Army's first Islamic division chaplain