Education

April 21, 2017 7:00 AM

No fake news here. Law will help kids dive deeper into media literacy

By Debbie Cafazzo

dcafazzo@thenewstribune.com

Washington students and their teachers will get help navigating their way through the rising seas of online information, thanks to a new state law signed Thursday by Gov. Jay Inslee.

The law, which takes effect July 23, builds on legislation approved last year. It will:

▪ Require development of a model policy to better support digital citizenship, media literacy and internet safety in schools. The policy must include a balance of sources and perspectives.

▪ Commission a statewide survey of teacher-librarians, principals and school technology directors to understand how they are currently integrating digital citizenship and media literacy education into their curriculum.

▪ Create a website with links to successful practices already used in some schools, along with curriculum and other resources for teachers.

Debbie Cafazzo: 253-597-8635, @DebbieCafazzo

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Olympia schools earn state awards

Olympia schools earn state awards 2:24

Olympia schools earn state awards
Thurston County Sheriff's Office briefing on local school evacuation 1:56

Thurston County Sheriff's Office briefing on local school evacuation
Littlerock Elementary School under construction 1:45

Littlerock Elementary School under construction

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos