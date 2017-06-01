Evergreen evacuates due to ‘direct threat to campus safety’

Officials at The Evergreen State College in Olympia evacuated the campus late Thursday morning due to a threat.

“In response to a direct threat to campus safety, the college is closing immediately for the day,” college officials posted on Evergreen’s website. “All are asked to leave campus or return to residence halls for instructions.”

College spokesman Zach Powers told The Olympian that the closure was “out of an abundance of caution... due to a violent threat against the college received by local law enforcement.”

Powers said the threat was called in late Thursday morning to the the business line for Thurston 911 Communications, which dispatches emergency calls in Thurston County. Officials at that agency informed Evergreen Police Services about the threat, and they passed it on to college president George Bridges.

Powers said students and staff were alerted of the closure through an emergency alert system that many subscribe to, as well as intercom messages that were broadcast in buildings and social media posts.

“Evergreen Police are being supported on site by members of local law enforcement,” Powers said. “There are other (law enforcement) agencies on site as people leave.”

Evergreen’s sports information director Nick Dawson said when he arrived on campus about 11 a.m., students were emptying out of their classes in crowds.

He saw a campus-wide email that the school was closing when he sat down at his computer and immediately alerted other coworkers, made sure everything was being shut down and exited his building with other faculty members.

“We got out of there in a timely manner,” he said.

Dawson said the parking lot was overrun with students and faculty trying to evacuate all at once, and many cars made use of a field that leads to a service road to exit more quickly, but there did not appear to be any overwhelming panic.

“There was nobody that seemed harried or concerned,” Dawson said. “People were very calm and very collected.”

Zeb Hoffman was one of the students evacuated from campus just after 11 a.m. Hoffman, a senior, said he was in the bookstore trying on graduation gowns when he was alerted about the threat.

“I heard one of the employees of the bookstore tell another student they needed them to leave because they were closing campus, and I followed suit,” Hoffman said.

“I grabbed my stuff, headed toward the (Costantino) Rec Center, and ran into a couple other student athletes. I asked if they knew what was going on, but all they knew was that we were being evacuated and (the school was) being closed.”

Hoffman, 37, walked home and said he heard speculation about the cause of the evacuation, but nothing has been confirmed. He said some students headed toward dormitories while others left campus completely, but agreed with Dawson that there was no disorder.

“I think a lot of people were happy to get to where they thought they were safe,” Hoffman said. “They were following directions.”

After weeks of unrest, hundreds of students protested last week, citing institutional racism and bias on the campus by some of the college’s employees.

Hoffman, a track and field athlete at Evergreen, was in Alabama at the NAIA national championships last week when the protests began, but said he followed along on social media.

“I expected it to continue into this week,” he said.

The college has about 4,300 students, according to its website.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated when more information is released.

Staff writer Lauren Smith contributed to this report.