Evergreen president seeks help for trauma in aftermath of college’s ‘meltdown’

George Bridges, president of The Evergreen State College, speaks at a Senate Law & Justice Committee on Tuesday, June 20. He is joined by Evergreen Police Services chief Stacy Brown and Colleen Rust, director of government relations at the college. Bridges, who was widely criticized for the way he handled the college’s protests and unrest, talks about how he’s coping with trauma from the events in a recent story by The Chronicle of Higher Education. Zoe Saylor Staff writer