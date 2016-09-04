Rebuilt Peter G. Schmidt school opens this week in Tumwater

The new Peter G. Schmidt Elementary School in Tumwater was built with state-of-the-art classroom technology such as interactive whiteboards and energy-efficient lighting systems that will save money, and security features that allow for the entire building to go into a full lockdown at the push of a button.
Principal Jack Arend is thrilled about some of the school’s other architectural features. More specifically, its hallways.
“We’ve never had interior hallways,” he said. “What I’m tickled about is hallways to showcase student work that we can all see.”
With a price tag of about $25 million, the nearly 70,000-square-foot school was the first major project funded by a $136 million bond measure voters approved in February 2014.
The bond also will fund replacement of Littlerock Elementary School, renovations at East Olympia and Tumwater Hill elementary schools, and expansions of Tumwater and Bush middle schools, among other projects.
The Peter G. Schmidt school was designed by TCF Architecture and built by Forma Construction.
“I just love it,” said office assistant Sylvia Raatz. “It’s just amazing.”
Nearly $3.9 million of its costs are being paid for through a state grant that rewards districts for incorporating energy efficiency and sustainability into their school designs. Third-grade teacher Lindsey Jenkins said her favorite design element comprises the large windows, which bring natural lighting to each classroom.
“The old rooms were very dark,” she said. “… It’s just going to be a lot better of an environment for the students.”
The two-story school connects to Peter G. Schmidt’s existing gymnasium, which was built in 2005. Most of the old school — which was built in 1957 and was a California model made up of several pods connected by covered walkways — was torn down during the summer.
“To see that go down was a bit emotional,” Arend said. “Certainly, a building is just a building. It’s the people inside — the students inside — that make it special.”
But crews refurbished some of the old school’s vintage wood and brickwork and incorporated those elements into the new school’s design. The Peter G. Schmidt Elementary School’s old sign was saved and has been displayed in a prominent location.
“We didn’t want to forget the old building. We wanted to bring some of the spirit of that old building into this new space,” Arend said.
The new building features 30 classrooms, a single entry that directs visitors through the main office, and all of the modern technology that teachers need to do the work they’re being asked to do, Arend said.
It also has four miniconference rooms, a music room and a new library.
Families won’t get a chance to look inside until the school’s open house Tuesday, the day before school begins.
“I just know we’re going to have a line waiting outside to come in because everyone is so excited to see this place,” Jenkins said. “And it will not disappoint. I mean, their minds will be blown.”
Lisa Pemberton: 360-754-5433, @Lisa_Pemberton
