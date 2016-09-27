HIMARS test booms at JBLM after delay

After more than an hour delay, the first rocket test planned for the week at Joint Base Lewis-McChord Monday launched with an attention-grabbing boom.
The tests were supposed to start at 9 a.m. but were pushed back to 9:30 a.m. and then 9:45 a.m. before happening at 10:10 a.m.
“Damn,” said Nisqually Tribal Council vice chairman Chris Olin. “That was loud. ... That made me jump.”
He and his wife, Laura, went to an area known as Cyamuc, a wooded bluff on the reservation above the Nisqually River, to listen for the noise.
It’s an area that’s less than a mile from the impact range on JBLM.
“I figure if we’re going to hear much, we’re going to hear it here,” Olin said.
Chris Olin said he didn’t feel the ground shake during the test, and described it as louder than a “5-inch salute at a fireworks show.”
“That thud was deeper, and it carried,” Olin said.
He said he was worried about the impact of the noise on people and animals in the community.
“We could see the birds migrate out of the tree lines,” he said.
JBLM officials reported that the first firing recorded a level of 120 decibels at the the tribe’s Clear Creek Fish Hatchery, which is on the base, said Debbie Preston, a spokeswoman for the tribe.
A minute after the test, Laura Olin said, “My heart’s still racing.”
Army soldiers will fire 27 practice rockets from the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System, or HIMARS, through Thursday.
The Army is using the test rockets to gauge the noise pollution from their launch, the Army said. The results will help the military evaluate whether HIMARS exercises that now take place at the Yakima Training Center could be moved closer to home.
Three rockets were scheduled to be fired in succession at 9 a.m., noon, 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday. Three more rockets will be fired at 9 a.m. Thursday.
The HIMARS rockets were originally scheduled to be fired in March, but there was insufficient clearance over trees on the base.
A 10-acre timber sale has cleared what should be sufficient area to safely launch the rockets. Forty percent of the timber sale profits went to Pierce and Thurston counties for education and transportation, the news release said.
“We understand the communities’ interest in these tests, and I can assure you the correct conditions have been set to test fire the HIMARS practice rockets at JBLM,” Col. Daniel S. Morgan, JBLM commander, said in a release.
