Traffic

April 25, 2017 6:46 AM

Fatal crash in Lewis County shuts down northbound I-5 lanes

By Lisa Pemberton

lpemberton@theolympian.com

Northbound Interstate 5 at milepost 81 in Lewis County was fully blocked due to an investigation of a fatality collision on Tuesday morning, according to Trooper Will Finn with the Washington State Patrol.

The crash involved multiple vehicles, he said.

As of 6:30 a.m. it was unknown when the lanes would reopen, Finn posted on Twitter. He urged drivers in the area to use an alternate route.

This is a breaking news story and may be updated when more information is released.

Lisa Pemberton: 360-754-5433, @Lisa_Pemberton

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

One-minute delay is South Sound's traffic blood-boiler

One-minute delay is South Sound's traffic blood-boiler 1:34

One-minute delay is South Sound's traffic blood-boiler
How to Zipper Merge 1:18

How to Zipper Merge
Semitrucks crash closes state Route 507 0:50

Semitrucks crash closes state Route 507

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos