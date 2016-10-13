Gov. Jay Inslee and opponent Bill Bryant will meet again in Tacoma Nov. 2

Gov. Jay Inslee and his Republican challenger Bill Bryant will make another joint appearance in Pierce County shortly before the Nov. 8 general election.
Inslee, a Democrat, and Bryant, a former Port of Seattle commissioner, will appear together at a dinner forum hosted by the Tacoma City Club on Nov. 2.
The 6 p.m. forum will take place at the Wheelock Student Center at the University of Puget Sound.
David Zeeck, the publisher of The News Tribune, will moderate the discussion between the two candidates.
The City Club forum will mark only the second time Inslee and Bryant have appeared on the same stage in Pierce County this campaign season. In September, they answered questions at a forum hosted by the Asian and Pacific Islander Coalition at the Tacoma Dome Exhibition Hall.
Ballots go out in the mail starting Oct. 21, and must be postmarked or placed in an official election drop box by Election Day to be counted.
Melissa Santos: 360-357-0209, @melissasantos1
