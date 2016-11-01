Gun-buyer background checks ‘fragmented,’ says state AG’s report

1:45 Heroin antidote becomes available without prescription Pause

2:18 Democrats threaten to sue Pierce County over ballot date notice

1:16 Citizens rally at Capitol in protest of police brutality

6:32 Pros & Cons of Olympia college tuition tax measure outlined

2:07 Waddell Creek homeowner contends with ongoing shooting noise

2:48 Jim Graham talks about his experiences with illegal shooting at Capitol Forest

1:33 Hillary or the Donald: Which mask will you wear?

2:36 Candidates for governor speak at Asian Pacific meeting

0:31 Protestors March at Trump Everett Rally