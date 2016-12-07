Residents pack public hearing on proposed septic fees

About 100 people attended a public hearing Tuesday night on a proposed set of annual fees that are being considered for property owners with septic systems in unincorporated Thurston County.
An overwhelming majority of the 40 or so speakers shared the same opinion: The county’s proposal stinks.
“This is outrageous,” said Bob McNally, who lives south of Lacey. “…I’m so tired of the Big Brother deal. And now you want to come in and check my poo. Really? Enough’s enough.”
The Board of County Commissioners heard about two hours of testimony on proposed fees that are associated with recent updates to the county’s on-site sewage system management plan.
Last month, the commissioners, in their role as the Board of Health, voted 2-1 to adopt the changes to the plan. It would affect about 53,000 homes in the county.
Commissioner Bud Blake voted against the proposal, saying he supports improving septic and water quality, but doesn’t think the plan was necessary. Meanwhile, Commissioners Sandra Romero and Cathy Wolfe, who are retiring this month, said they believe the new fees will help ensure drinking water is safe.
The proposed fees would be $19, $38 and $57 for 2018, the first year they would go into effect, according to Art Starry, director of the county’s Environmental Health Division.
During the hearing, several residents said the fees are too costly, especially for senior citizens and families who live in poverty. Some said the plan wasn’t based in science. Others said it was an unconstitutional tax, and criticized the county’s plan to hire more staff to help implement the changes.
“The present system works fine,” said Daniel Johansen of Rainier. “We don’t need and we can’t afford any more government.”
Only a handful of people spoke in support of the fees. Among them: Bev Bassett of Olympia.
“We have people putting their lives on the line out in North Dakota to try and protect water because ultimately it is life and it is basic to life,” she said. “And $66 is cheap for that.”
The earliest the board could take action on the proposed fees is during its Dec. 16 meeting, officials say.
