Gov. Jay Inslee proposes $4 billion in taxes to solve school-funding crisis

Gov. Jay Inslee is proposing more than $4 billion in new taxes as part of his plan to boost teacher pay and end Washington state’s unconstitutional way of paying for public schools.
The governor’s new two-year budget proposal — which he unveiled at a news conference Tuesday at Tacoma’s Lincoln High School — would rely on about $4.4 billion in new tax revenue, about half of which would come from new taxes on capital gains and carbon emissions.
The governor’s plan would also increase the business and occupation tax for service businesses from 1.5 percent to 2.5 percent, which would raise about $2.3 billion over two years.
Those and other smaller tax measures under Inslee’s plan would substantially boost what the state pays school districts to hire teachers, administrators and other staff, adding about $3.9 billion in total spending on K-12 education.
Most of the tax measures are ones Inslee has proposed before, but that have failed to move forward in a divided Legislature.
Inslee, a Democrat, said although he knows the taxes in his budget would be “a heavy lift” for lawmakers when they return to Olympia in January, “waiting will not make any of these decisions easier.”
For years, many local school districts have been using revenue from local property tax levies to supplement what the state gives them to pay for teacher and other school employee salaries.
But in the McCleary school-funding case, the state Supreme Court has said providing market-rate salaries for school employees is a state responsibility, and shouldn’t be paid for using local levy dollars.
The state is now in contempt of court and being fined $100,000 a day over lawmakers’ failure to come up with a plan to take on those local salary costs by September 2018.
Under Inslee’s proposed budget, what the state pays for a beginning teacher would jump by nearly $20,000 per year, from $35,700 this year to to $54,587 by the 2018-19 school year.
Inslee’s plan would increase what the state pays for school administrators even more — from $62,847 per year currently to $114,612 by 2018-19.
At the same time, Inslee’s proposal would limit school districts’ ability to raise money through their own local property tax levies. Right now, the amount of money most school districts can raise through local property taxes is capped at 28 percent of the money they receive from state and federal sources.
Inslee’s plan would reduce that cap to 15 percent for all school districts in the state.
Inslee’s budget director, David Schumacher, said the governor’s plan wouldn’t result in any school districts losing money, and wouldn’t increase property taxes for people living in any of the state’s 295 school districts.
About three-fourths of people and businesses across the state would see their property taxes decrease under the governor’s budget, Schumacher said.
Inslee’s plan wouldn’t make any changes to the common schools levy, the statewide property tax that helps pay for schools. The decision was made that “raising the property tax was not the tax that the governor wanted to lean on,” Schumacher said Tuesday.
That decision required the governor to look at other tax sources, including the new taxes on capital gains and carbon emissions, Schumacher said.
The governor’s proposed carbon tax differs from the cap-and-trade model he proposed in late 2014, which failed to advance. The new plan would impose a $25 fee on every metric ton of carbon emissions starting in the 2018 fiscal year, and affect all polluters in the state.
Inslee’s proposed tax on capital gains — which includes income from the sales of stocks and bonds — is slightly higher than a similar tax he proposed two years ago. The new proposal would apply a 7.9 percent tax on capital gains above $25,000 for an individual or $50,000 per couple, with exemptions for income that comes from retirement accounts or selling a home.
Neither idea — tax polluters and or taxing capital gains — advanced in the Legislature after Inslee proposed them in his budget in December 2014.
Republicans who controlled the state Senate were particularly hostile to both proposals in 2015, but Democrats who had a majority in the state House also declined to bring the measures up for a floor vote.
