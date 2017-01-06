County Commissioners ask for public health director’s resignation

Less than a week in office, and there’s already been a major personnel shift under the new Thurston County Commissioners.
Interim county manager Ramiro Chavez confirmed Friday that he was directed by the three-member board to ask for the resignation of Tom Stuebner, director of Thurston County Public Health and Social Services.
“Art Starry, manager of the Public (Environmental) Health Division, will serve as the interim director, until the Board of County Commissioners finds a permanent replacement,” county spokeswoman Meghan Porter said.
Stuebner was hired last January after a national search. Porter said the commissioners voted on the action during a public meeting earlier this week. On Thursday, the county sent out a news release that the position was vacated by Stuebner.
“We are taking this recruitment very seriously to ensure we are hiring the best person to fill this very important position,” County Commissioner Bud Blake, said in the news release. “We will be posting the position to our job listings as soon as we have had an opportunity to review the job specifications.”
Blake told The Olympian that the commissioners want to take the department in a new direction, and are “looking for a person to take that role.”
After years of being controlled by Democrats, Thurston County government is undergoing a big change. All three commissioners were elected as political independents, and the two newest commissioners, John Hutchings and Gary Edwards, campaigned on promises to shake up county government to make it more efficient and customer friendly.
The commissioners’ first week was busy, and included a legal holiday, a budget briefing, an overview on the Habitat Conservation Plan and its financing options in response to the Mazama pocket gopher, which was listed as threatened under then Endangered Species Act, and a meet and greet with new employees.
The commissioners also voted on leadership structure.
Blake, who was elected two years ago, was selected as chair for the Board of County Commissioners and the Board of Health. Hutchings will serve as vice-chair.
In addition, Hutchings will serve as president and Edwards is now vice president of the Transportation Benefit District.
The commissioners, through the county manager, have oversight over the following departments: Public Health and Social Services, Resource Stewardship, Public Works, Central Services, Human Resources and the Office of Public Defense.
“At this point, I am not aware of any other immediate personnel changes,” Chavez said.
And that includes his own fate. Chavez is director of Public Works, but has served as interim county manager since that role was vacated last summer by Cliff Moore, who left to become manager of the city of Yakima. County engineer Scott Lindblom is serving as interim Public Works director.
