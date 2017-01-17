Woman with experience in both Washingtons named new ferries chief

Amy Scarton will be the next leader of Washington State Ferries.
Roger Millar, secretary of the state Department of Transportation, announced Tuesday that Scarton will replace Lynne Griffith, who is retiring at the end of the month.
Scarton currently works as the department’s assistant secretary for community and economic development. Previously, she served in senior transportation roles in the Barack Obama and George W. Bush administrations.
She’ll start in her new position next month.
“I know there are challenges ahead, and we will keep our focus on maintaining our strong safety record and improving service reliability,” Scarton said in a news release.
Washington State Ferries carries about 24 million people a year.
Adam Lynn: 253-597-8644, @TNTAdam
