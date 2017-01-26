Democrats say they’ll try Senate takeover Friday to pass ‘levy cliff’ bill

Democrats in the state Senate said they will try to force a vote Friday on a bill dealing with school district levies, taking advantage of a temporary tie to sidestep the chamber’s Republican leaders.
Until this week, Republicans controlled the state Senate with a 25-24 majority, with the aid of Democratic senator who typically votes with the GOP.
That changed Tuesday when. Sen. Brian Dansel, R-Republic, resigned to take a job with the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
The resulting 24-24 tie in the Senate has Democrats thinking they can act Friday to bring up legislation that would delay a planned reduction in how much school districts can collect in local property tax levies. Without a delay of the “levy cliff,” local school districts stand to lose about $358 million annually starting in January 2018, according to a legislative estimate.
Sen. Marko Liias, D-Lynnwood, said Senate Democrats have identified ways they can bring legislation to the floor without the aid of Republican Senate leaders.
But Democrats are hoping that Republicans agree to bring up the legislation, House Bill 1059, using the normal channels, so that such an action isn’t necessary, he said.
Republicans, meanwhile, maintain that Friday’s Senate floor session isn’t one where any votes should be expected.
Nor do Senate Republicans agree that the Senate is technically tied right now, said Sen. Joe Fain, R-Auburn.
Melissa Santos: 360-357-0209, @melissasantos1
Comments