GOP senators release long-awaited plan to fix how state pays for schools

GOP state senators want to implement a new statewide property tax to comply with a court order to fully fund public schools, while taking away school districts’ ability to approve local levies to fund basic education.
The plan released Friday by Senate Republican leaders aims to meet the state’s obligations under the McCleary case, in which the state Supreme Court ruled five years ago that the state was failing to meet its constitutional duty to fully fund public schools.
The state is in contempt of court and being fined $100,000 a day over the Legislature’s failure to come up with a plan to fix school funding problems by 2018.
Complying with the court’s order means the state has to take on the full cost of paying teachers and other school employees, which the state Supreme Court has said is a state responsibility.
Right now, school districts are using local property tax levies to supplement what the state provides to hire staff — an arrangement the court has ruled unconstitutional, because it leads to funding disparities between districts.
The Senate GOP plan would institute a flat statewide property tax levy, replacing the current system of varying levy rates between districts. The state levy would raise about $2 billion per year, while getting rid of about $2.4 billion collected annually in local school district levies, said Sen. John Braun, R-Centralia, the Senate’s chief budget writer.
Republicans intend to send the plan to voters for final approval, Braun said, leaving open the possibility that voters could reject the plan and send lawmakers back to the drawing board.
“This is an enormous change in the way we tax our citizens,” Braun said. “This is quite naturally something we should ask our voters.”
The GOP model would replace the state's current school funding formula with a set minimum funding level of $12,500 per student.
Districts whose tax base isn’t big enough to reach that minimum under the statewide flat rate of $1.80 per $1,000 in assessed value would receive additional payments from the state to make up the difference, Braun said. Those payments would cost the state about $1.4 billion every two years, which Braun said the state could pay without implementing new taxes.
Lawmakers’ new two-year budget is expected to top $40 billion this year.
The new tax rates will be fully implemented starting in Jan. 1, 2019, with the transition beginning Jan. 1, 2018. As part of the transition, the GOP plan would extend school districts’ ability to collect property taxes at current levels for another year.
Without that extension, school districts’ tax authority is set to go down in January 2018, creating a “levy cliff” that school districts say would force them to make dramatic budget cuts.
But starting in 2019 under the GOP plan, school districts won’t be able to raise any local levies to fund their maintenance and operations, as the new statewide property tax would be fully in effect.
Even if voters reject the GOP plan in November, the provisions delaying the levy cliff would remain in place, Braun said.
Braun said ultimately, a flat statewide property tax will create more equitable funding for schools across the state.
“It is a fair and clean way to do what we had to do to fix this problem,” he said.
While Democrats including Gov. Jay Inslee have expressed concern that relying on a statewide property tax would raise property taxes in some districts, GOP leaders said increases wouldn’t be significant, while some districts would see their taxes go down. By the time the plan is fully implemented in 2019, 80 percent of taxpayers will see a net property tax decrease, while others might see small increases in their property taxes, Braun said.
“There are some folks that see modest increases, and some that see modest decreases,” he said.
While lawmakers have put about $2.3 billion in the past four years toward complying with the McCleary ruling, they have yet to take on the full cost of paying teacher and school employee salaries, which many consider the most complicated piece of the decision.
A task force that was formed to study the issue and develop recommendations ended in stalemate this month.
While Democrats serving on a task force came up with specific recommendations on how much teachers should be paid and how much a fix will cost, Republicans released a set of guiding principles that included no hard numbers.
Because of that, Democrats have been hammering Republicans for weeks over GOP leaders’ lack of a plan.
But now, it’s Republicans who are the first to introduce a comprehensive proposal in the form of a bill that can advance through the Legislature.
The Republican plan is scheduled for a hearing Monday in the Senate Ways and Means Committee.
“They came to the table,” said state Sen. Christine Rolfes, D-Bainbridge Island and one of the lawmakers who served on the school-funding task force.
She said she couldn’t comment on specifics of the Republican plan because she hadn’t seen all the numbers, but “we’re pleased we can start working on this with them.”
Rolfes said a bill encompassing Democrats’ school-funding plan is being drafted and is almost ready.
For their part, Democrats have recommended raising the state’s average salary for a teacher in Washington state to nearly $71,000.
The Republican plan wouldn’t set an average state-funded salary for teachers, but would recommend raising the state portion of a beginning teacher’s salary to $45,000 per year, similar to what Democrats have proposed for new teachers.
The Democratic plan calls for about $1.6 billion in new revenue over the next two years, and would cost more than $7 billion to fully implement through 2021.
Democrats didn’t indicate in their recommendations exactly how they’d come up with the money, but identified a few potential revenue sources, including taxes on carbon emissions and income from capital gain such as the sales of stocks and bonds. Democrats also said they’d be willing to look at ending tax exemptions and changing the state’s business and occupation tax to help come up with the money.
All of those tax options were included in Democratic Gov. Jay Inslee’s proposed two-year operating budget, which would raise about $4.4 billion in new taxes and put $2.7 billion toward increased salaries and benefits for teachers and other school staff.
Where Democratic lawmakers departed from the governor was their willingness to consider the state’s property tax as a source of potential revenue. The governor rejected that option, saying his proposed taxes on polluters, capital gains and service businesses would affect fewer working-class Washingtonians.
