Lawmaker’s job in Trump administration blamed for holding up Legislature’s work

Concerns about state Sen. Doug Ericksen’s temporary job at the Environmental Protection Agency spilled onto the Senate floor Wednesday when a state lawmaker said his absence was hampering the work of an environmental committee.
Ericksen, chairman of the Senate’s Energy, Environment and Telecommunications Committee, hasn’t been to a committee meeting in more than two weeks, the Bellingham Herald reported Tuesday.
The Republican from Ferndale is communications director for the EPA’s transition under Trump and has been spending time in Washington, D.C.
Ericksen has said he can manage both jobs. He had scheduled a press conference Wednesday morning to explain how, but had to put it off until Thursday morning when his flight back from D.C. was canceled.
“I’m on top of everything,” he told the Herald. “I’m working on my committee, on my bills, on sponsoring legislation. I’m doing all my duties as a senator.”
State Sen. Reuven Carlyle, a Democrat from Seattle who is the ranking minority member of Ericksen’s committee, disagreed. On the Senate floor, he said Ericksen’s absence has caused cancellations of public hearings and slowed down work.
No bills had been approved by the full committee as of Wednesday morning.
“We have had a number of substantive changes to our schedule, and we have not seen any executive action,” Carlyle said on the floor.
In an interview, Carlyle said Ericksen must prioritize state work if he’s a senator, and said he hopes Republicans will take steps to make sure Ericksen’s committee is functioning normally.
The House Environment Committee, which is operating at full strength, has not forwarded any bills either. Bills in those committees that don’t affect the budget must be approved by Feb. 17 in order for them to continue in the legislative process this year.
Carlyle and state Sen. Marko Liias, the Democratic floor leader, also criticized Senate Republicans for having to work around Ericksen’s schedule to pass legislation in the chamber.
A majority-GOP coalition leads the Senate 25-24. So when Ericksen is working in Washington, D.C., Republicans can’t pass bills in the tied Senate.
Carlyle said the GOP majority is “not a functional one.”
Senate Republican floor leader Joe Fain, R-Auburn, jabbed back at Democrats in a floor speech Wednesday, pointing out the majority-Democrat House had passed only one bill before Wednesday morning despite not having scheduling hurdles.
“We are exactly one bill behind,” Fain said. “But with the cooperation of the other party, I assume we will be at parity by the end of the day.”
Republicans are hoping to pass a bill Wednesday afternoon that would implement their plan to meet the state Supreme Court K-12 education ruling known as McCleary.
Ericksen told The Herald that he will continue to collect his full salary while holding both jobs, but will not take his $120-a-day per diem when he’s not in Olympia.
Bellingham Democratic Precinct Committee Officer Michael Shepard has filed a complaint against Ericksen with the Legislative Ethics Board, contending Ericksen can’t properly do both jobs simultaneously.
The Bellingham Herald contributed to this report.
Walker Orenstein: 360-786-1826, @walkerorenstein
