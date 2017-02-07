Crews prepare Tivoli Fountain for $757,000 repair

Crews will remove the large tulip-shaped tubs from Tivoli Fountain on Capitol Campus this week to prepare for its upcoming repair, according to Linda Kent, a spokeswoman for the state Department of Enterprise Services.
“They’re just being moved so they’re out of the way, basically,” she said on Tuesday morning.
A $757,000 construction project is scheduled to begin Monday to repair the 64-year-old fountain’s failing piping and mechanical systems, Kent said.
Between Feb. 15 and March 7, crews will use jackhammers to remove the fountain’s concrete basin floors. People can expect noise and some pedestrian access impacts during that time. The oval walkway around the fountain will be blocked on the southeast side during construction.
“Pedestrians will be able to use the sidewalk on the south side of the South Diagonal as well as the sidewalk along Capitol Way to avoid this closure area,” states a news release from Enterprise Services.
The project’s contractor is Waunch Construction of Littlerock, and the estimated completion date is June 13, Kent said.
Many of the repairs, such as water conserving spray nozzles and jets and LED lighting, will help the fountain become more energy efficient, Kent said.
While the state has made many minor repairs to the fountain since its dedication in 1953, most of the major components, including the piping, have never been replaced.
The campus fountain is a replica of a famous Roman-style fountain in Tivoli Park in Copenhagen, Denmark, which in turn replicates elements of a famous fountain in Tivoli, Italy. It was donated to the state by the Olympia-Tumwater Foundation. It typically operates from April 1 to October 31.
Lisa Pemberton: 360-754-5433, @Lisa_Pemberton
