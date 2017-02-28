Thurston County hires Schelli Slaughter to head Public Health and Social Services

Thurston County has a new director of Public Health and Social Services: Schelli Slaughter, who previously headed the Family Support Center of South Sound.
The Board of County Commissioners hired Slaughter for the position during a Feb. 23 meeting. Her first day in the job will be March 27.
“(Public Health and Social Services) historically has done an amazing job at focusing on public health and safety and we know we have strong programs in that area,” said Commission Chair Bud Blake. “What we were really looking for was someone who would focus on enhancing childhood and family prevention social programs in our county.”
Slaughter has been executive director of the Family Support Center for 11 years.
In a press release, Slaughter said it has been an honor to work at Family Support Center, improving the well-being and safety of children. She said the organization will continue to thrive under new leadership.
“I’m thrilled to have been selected as the Thurston County Public Health and Social Services and I look forward to serving our community in this new role,” Slaughter said.
Trish Greggory, current deputy director of Family Support Services, will serve as acting executive director. She has been with the organization for more than 15 years.
The county Public Heath and Social Services position was vacated in January, when the Board of County Commissioners directed County Manager Ramiro Chavez to ask for the former Director Tom Stuebner’s resignation.
Stuebner only held the position for about a year.
Blake told The Olympian in January that they wanted to take the department in a new direction, and they were “looking for a person to take that role.”
The decision to remove Stuebner came less than a week after new commissioners Gary Edwards and John Hutchings took office. Both new commissioners campaigned on promises to shake up county government to make it more efficient and customer friendly.
