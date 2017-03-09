Legislature approves deal on ‘levy cliff’ to save school district budgets

State lawmakers approved a deal to let school districts continue to collect the same level of local taxes for another year, delaying a 2018 deadline that school districts said would dramatically slash their budgets.
The House approved the bill to delay the so-called “levy cliff” on a 87-10 vote Thursday — a day after the same measure cleared the Senate.
Senate Bill 5023 now heads to the desk of Gov. Jay Inslee, who has expressed support for the measure and is expected to sign it into law.
“It gives some measure of certainty to our school districts as they are doing their budgeting process, so that they can move forward,” state Rep. Kris Lytton, D-Anacortes, said.
The bill would extend school districts’ current levy lid through January 2019. Without a change in law, the state’s 295 school districts are estimated to lose between $358 million and $500 million in the 2018 calendar year.
That’s because school districts are scheduled to lose some of their ability to raise local property taxes starting in January.
While the Democratic-controlled House passed its version of the levy cliff extension in January, the measure stalled in the Senate, which is controlled by a coalition of 24 Republicans and one conservative Democrat.
Republican Senate leaders initially said they worried delaying the deadline would reduce lawmakers’ motivation to solve the larger school-funding problems plaguing the state, which mostly revolve around the use of local levies.
In the McCleary case, the state is in contempt of court because the Legislature hasn’t come up with a way to end the unconstitutional use of local levies to pay for basic education.
The state Supreme Court has ordered lawmakers to come up with a plan this year to solve that problem, which will involve taking on local school district salary costs that should be paid by the state, by September 2018.
The Senate approved an amended version of the levy cliff measure after adding accounting provisions that lawmakers said would help prevent the unconstitutional use of local levy dollars to pay for state educational responsibilities.
Some members of the House who voted against the measure Thursday said they still fear it will reduce the incentive for lawmakers to complete their overhaul of the school system.
“My concern with this bill is we are once again removing the urgency from the situation,” said David Taylor, R-Moxee, who voted against the bill.
“What I hear from my folks at home is, would you stop doing these temporary fixes?”
Melissa Santos: 360-357-0209, @melissasantos1
