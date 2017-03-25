Push to lower state’s recidivism rate finds allies in the Legislature

1:34 One-minute delay is South Sound's traffic blood-boiler Pause

1:15 What is your "traffic nightmare" in Thurston County?

0:50 When is it OK to drive after drinking? Impaired judgment makes it hard to tell

5:54 2016 Realtor of the Year looks at the current and future housing markets

5:09 Olympia School Board discusses superintendent finalists

3:15 Kugel takes the spotlight at Blintzapalooza 2017

4:16 TNT's Gregg Bell at NFL Combine on dance Seahawks are doing for their O-line

1:13 Sounders forward Jordan Morris talks about winning the home opener

1:24 Say cheese! Italian police caught thieves stealing $500 wheels of Parmesan