Secretary of State Kim Wyman is undergoing cancer treatment

Washington Secretary of State Kim Wyman has been diagnosed with colon cancer and is undergoing treatment, according to an announcement issued Monday.
“My doctors have told me this type of cancer is not only treatable, but curable,” she wrote in a statement. “I expect to make a full recovery after undergoing chemotherapy and radiation treatment.”
Wyman said she will continue performing her official duties during treatment and recovery, and will provide updates on her newsletter “Wyman’s Wire.” The AP reports that Assistant Secretary Mark Neary will assume responsibility for day-to-day operations when Wyman is out of the office for treatment.
Wyman, a Republican, was first elected to Secretary of State in 2012 and won re-election in 2016. She is the second female Secretary of State in Washington’s history.
The Secretary of State is second in line behind the Lieutenant Governor for the succession to the governorship. Among the top duties of the position include overseeing elections and registering corporations.
