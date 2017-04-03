New initiative in the works on Washington’s police deadly force law

5:05 Spicer calls on reporter a day after telling her to stop shaking her head Pause

1:03 Hillary Clinton takes on Trump administration, rebukes Spicer during California speech

3:24 Spicer tells veteran reporter to stop shaking her head

1:04 Change of command at JBLM

0:50 When is it OK to drive after drinking? Impaired judgment makes it hard to tell

4:47 Proposed change in child labor law would allow minors to run logging equipment

1:59 North Thurston School District technology catches a WAVE

2:02 Huskies DB coach Jimmy Lake discusses UW spring practice

0:59 West Hylebos Wetlands