Grab a lab coat: March for Science Olympia is set for Saturday

March for Science Olympia is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. on Saturday on the steps of the Legislative Building on Capitol Campus. It’s one of more than 400 marches scheduled around the globe on Earth Day that are associated with the massive March for Science in Washington, D.C.
“The March for Science is a celebration of science,” Jessica Archer, an organizer for Olympia’s event, said in a news release. “The march will bring together members of our diverse community who support the relationship between science and democracy. …Science is non-partisan, it is for everyone, and at its core, science is an unbiased tool for finding answers in the complexities of our world.”
The event will include a march to Heritage Park for a rally and education tables. About 15 speakers are scheduled to give remarks including representatives from Planned Parenthood, the Audubon Society and the Squaxin Island Tribe, as well as Port of Olympia Commissioner E.J. Zita, Rep. Beth Doglio, Rep. Laurie Dolan and Congressman Denny Heck.
For more information and to view the full itinerary, go to marchforscienceoly.wordpress.com.
Lisa Pemberton: 360-754-5433, @Lisa_Pemberton
Comments