Politics & Government

April 18, 2017 9:35 AM

Grab a lab coat: March for Science Olympia is set for Saturday

By Lisa Pemberton

lpemberton@theolympian.com

March for Science Olympia is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. on Saturday on the steps of the Legislative Building on Capitol Campus. It’s one of more than 400 marches scheduled around the globe on Earth Day that are associated with the massive March for Science in Washington, D.C.

“The March for Science is a celebration of science,” Jessica Archer, an organizer for Olympia’s event, said in a news release. “The march will bring together members of our diverse community who support the relationship between science and democracy. …Science is non-partisan, it is for everyone, and at its core, science is an unbiased tool for finding answers in the complexities of our world.”

The event will include a march to Heritage Park for a rally and education tables. About 15 speakers are scheduled to give remarks including representatives from Planned Parenthood, the Audubon Society and the Squaxin Island Tribe, as well as Port of Olympia Commissioner E.J. Zita, Rep. Beth Doglio, Rep. Laurie Dolan and Congressman Denny Heck.

For more information and to view the full itinerary, go to marchforscienceoly.wordpress.com.

Lisa Pemberton: 360-754-5433, @Lisa_Pemberton

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Activists call for President Trump's tax returns at Olympia rally

Activists call for President Trump's tax returns at Olympia rally 2:48

Activists call for President Trump's tax returns at Olympia rally
Food Truck Lobby Day serves hundreds at the Capitol on Thursday 0:57

Food Truck Lobby Day serves hundreds at the Capitol on Thursday
Forum tackles personal challenges faced in running for public office 2:40

Forum tackles personal challenges faced in running for public office

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos