Heavy rains could lead to big, late wildfires in Eastern Washington

twitter email State Lands Commissioner Hilary Franz and Governor Jay Inslee offered their insights to the upcoming fire season Wednesday morning as they took a “pack test,” a requirement for people who visit wildfires in Washington state. The governor and the commissioner take the test every year. Amelia Dickson adickson@theolympian.com

