State Patrol graduates record-large class of cadets after lawmakers approve big trooper pay raises

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:05 State Workers Stage Walkout for Better Contract Pause 3:05 News conference about incident at Hawkins Middle School 1:56 Thurston County Sheriff's Office briefing on local school evacuation 1:39 Starbucks barista begs people to not order the new Unicorn Frappuccino 1:22 Reader gifts welding gear to homeless welder 2:21 GM John Schneider, on why Seahawks have been so open about Sherman trade: "I don't like to lie" 1:41 Take a tour of the Quest Diagnostics laboratory in west Olympia 2:37 Readers Theater Unlimited presents: The Christmas Truce 0:41 Long Jump with Black Hills High's Kyler Nygren 1:56 Dragon boat teams prepare for Saint Martin's annual festival Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

The newest class of troopers — 49 in total — was the largest in modern history, according to patrol officials. It comes after the Legislature moved to give troopers substantial pay raises in an effort to increase staffing. Walker Orenstein worenstein@thenewstribune.com