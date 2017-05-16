Did Sound Transit trick voters and lawmakers about Sound Transit 3? Senate panel wants to find out

A Link light rail train operated by Sound Transit runs along Pacific Avenue in Tacoma in this file photo from June 2013. A Senate panel plans to hold a hearing about whether Sound Transit misled the public and the Legislature about the costs of Sound Transit 3, the $54-billion transit package voters approved in November. A key Democrat decried the move as part of an attempt to undermine voter-approved plans to extend light rail to Everett and Tacoma. Peter Haley phaley@thenewstribune.com