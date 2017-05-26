Could ‘folk hero to progressives’ be Washington’s next governor?

Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson smiles at a news conference about a federal appeals court's refusal to reinstate President Donald Trump's ban on travelers from seven predominantly Muslim nations, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017, in Seattle. The ruling dealt another legal setback to the new administration's immigration policy. Ferguson, a Democrat, has gained national recognition as the lawyer who stopped Trump’s initial travel ban, and many speculate he may channel that fame to run for higher office. Elaine Thompson AP