Thurston County Democrats chair resigns

There’s been a leadership shakeup in the Thurston County Democrats.
“Effective Tuesday, May 30th, the chair of the Thurston County Democrats, Katie Nelson, decided with the other members of the executive committee, to resign her position,” the political party posted on its Facebook page on Thursday morning. “Katie is looking forward to returning to her labor activism and working with people from all corners of the county to continue building a strong progressive party.”
Nelson works for the Department of Social and Health Services, and serves on the executive board of Washington Federation of State Employees AFSCME Council 28. She is a graduate of The Evergreen State College, and has been active in Thurston County Democrats since she moved back to Olympia in 2007. She has led the party for about 18 months.
“I am still going to be very involved in the party and the progressive movement,” Nelson told The Olympian. “...I have always been more comfortable as an activist rather than an administrator.”
Nelson said she hopes the leadership transition will be smooth and low-key. She said she’s looking forward to focusing on labor activism.
“Who is chair of the Thurston County Democrats is minor to the real issues facing the citizens in the county, especially in the face of a possible state shut down and the massive layoffs,” Nelson said.
The Thurston County Democrat’s post said Nelson “has made significant contributions” to the party, and that the executive committee wishes her the best in future endeavors.
An election to select a new party chair will be held on June 26. Meantime, first vice-chair Jim Reitz, will lead the party in the interim.
Anyone interested in learning more about the leadership role is invited to attend an executive committee meeting from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, June 12, at the Olympia Timberland Library, 313 Eighth Ave. SE. For more information, email volunteer@thurstondemocrats.org.
