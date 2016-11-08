Cyrus Habib winning lieutenant governor over Marty McClendon

Democratic State Sen. Cyrus Habib bested Gig Harbor Republican Marty McClendon in the race for lieutenant governor Tuesday.
The office has been held by Democrat Brad Owen since 1996. Owen decided not to seek re-election.
McClendon is a Gig Harbor pastor, real estate investor and a conservative talk show host. Cyrus Habib, a lawyer, is a Democrat from Bellevue.
Habib’s fundraising outpaced McClendon significantly. The state senator raised about $972,000 compared with McClendon’s $114,000.
