Control of state Legislature looks to remain split between Republicans and Democrats

Prepare for more years of a divided Washington state government.
Control of Washington’s Legislature looked as if it would remain split between the parties Tuesday, as early election results showed Democrats retaining their hold on the state House and Republicans looking as if they would successfully defend their conservative majority in the state Senate.
The continued division at the Capitol sets the stage for another contentious year in 2017, when lawmakers are under a court order to finalize a plan to fully fund public schools.
Lawmakers have been unable to come up with a plan to solve remaining school-funding problems outlined in the McCleary school-funding case, and have a mandate from the state Supreme Court to finish the job by 2018.
The court has found the state in contempt over lawmakers’ failure to produce a plan to fix school-funding problems by the 2018 deadline.
In recent years, split control at the Capitol has forestalled Democratic proposals to impose new taxes on capital gains and carbon emissions, while prolonging budget debates in which Republicans have sought to boost public-school funding without new revenue measures.
Tuesday’s election results didn’t look as if they’d give either party much of an edge in that debate going forward.
Though Democrats appeared as if they would gain one seat in the House as well as in the Senate, that wouldn’t change the majority in either chamber.
If Tuesday’s results hold, Republicans will control the state Senate 25-24, with the aid of one maverick Democrat, Tim Sheldon of Potlatch, who has caucused with the GOP for the past few years. Meanwhile, Democrats will control the state House 51-47.
Key legislative races in the South Sound were split between Republicans and Democrats as results came in Tuesday.
In the 30th Legislative District, which includes Federal Way, Algona, Pacific, Milton, Auburn and Des Moines, two Republican incumbents were trailing their Democratic challengers.
Republican state Rep. Teri Hickel of Federal Way was behind Democrat Kristine Reeves, a former staffer for U.S. Sen. Patty Murray who now works for the state Department of Commerce.
Meanwhile, Republican state Rep. Linda Kochmar of Federal Way was losing to Democratic challenger Mike Pellicciotti, an assistant attorney general and former King County deputy prosecutor.
Nearby, Republicans laid claim to an open seat in the 31st Legislative District, which includes Auburn, Edgewood, Sumner, Lake Tapps, Bonney Lake, Enumclaw, Buckley, South Prairie, Wilkeson and Carbonado.
In the right-leaning district, former state lawmaker Phil Fortunato of Auburn was comfortably ahead of independent Democrat Lane Walthers, a longtime firefighter and captain with East Pierce Fire and Rescue.
Elsewhere, incumbent lawmakers were posting election-night leads.
In the 26th Legislative District, state Rep. Jesse Young, R-Gig Harbor, was defeating his former seatmate Larry Seaquist, a Democrat who was fighting to return to the Legislature after a two-year hiatus. Seaquist, a retired naval commander who served eight years in the state House, was far behind Young in early returns.
In the same district, state Rep. Michelle Caldier — the Port Orchard Republican who unseated Seaquist two years ago — was fending off her Democratic challenger Randy Spitzer, who lives in Gig Harbor and is the executive director of a choral group.
Around Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Democratic state Rep. Christine Kilduff of University Place was well ahead of Paul Wagemann, a Clover Park School board member, in Pierce County’s 28th Legislative District.
Meanwhile, Kilduff’s seatmate — state Rep. Dick Muri, R-Steilacoom — was leading Mari Leavitt, a University Place resident who serves as deputy director of Pierce County Community Connections.
In the area’s most-closely watched state Senate race, incumbent Republican Sen. Steve O’Ban of Tacoma was winning his re-election bid against Democrat Marisa Peloquin, a colonel in the Army Reserve.
Key Senate races elsewhere were a mixed bag.
In King County, Democrat Lisa Wellman, the managing director of a software company, was defeating incumbent state Sen. Steve Litzow, R-Mercer Island, in the 41st Legislative District, causing the Democrats to gain a seat in the Legislature’s upper chamber.
In another hotly contested race, State Sen. Mark Mullet, D-Issaquah, was holding off a challenge from Rep. Chad Magendanz, R-Issaquah, in the 5th Legislative District.
It looked as if Republicans would prevail in the contest to replace retiring state Sen. Don Benton, R-Vancouver, in the 17th Legislative District. There, former Democratic state Rep. Tim Probst of Vancouver was far behind state Rep. Lynda Wilson, R-Vancouver.
Melissa Santos: 360-357-0209, @melissasantos1
