‘Hamilton’ presidential electors visit Olympia to urge Electoral College to not pick Trump

Two Washingtonians helping wage a longshot campaign to block Donald Trump from the presidency using the Electoral College will urge others to join their cause at the state Capitol in Olympia Wednesday.
Washington state Democratic elector Bret Chiafalo will be joined by another state elector — so far unnamed — to ask members of the Electoral College pick a Republican “consensus candidate” rather than Trump, when they decide the next president on Dec. 19.
In nearly every state, including Washington, the winner of the popular vote gets all of the state’s electors. All 12 of this state’s electors are pledged to Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton.
The leaders of the campaign to block Trump hope to convince enough Democratic and Republican electors to unite behind a third candidate – or to at least win over enough Republican electors to leave Trump without the 270 votes required for the presidency, in which case the decision would fall to the U.S. House of Representatives.
The electors championing the Electoral College revolt say their effort is “in the spirit of” founding father Alexander Hamilton, according to a news release.
Hamilton, the first Secretary of the Treasury, once wrote the Electoral College is necessary to ensure “the office of the President will never fall to the lot of any man who is not in an eminent degree endowed with the requisite qualifications.”
The Associated Press has reported that historically 99 percent of electors have voted for their party’s nominee and so-called “faithless electors” have never swung an election. Electors can be subject to penalties for breaking with their pledge to honor the results of the state’s popular vote. In Washington, faithless electors face a $1,000 fine.
One of Washington’s Democratic electors, Robert Satiacum, made national headlines this year when he pledged not to cast his vote for Clinton. Satiacum supported U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont.
Politico has reported Satiacum and Colorado Democratic elector Michael Baca also are supporting Chiafalo’s movement.
In 1976, Mike Padden, a Republican elector from Washington state, cast his vote for Ronald Reagan rather than Gerald Ford, who won the state. Padden is now a GOP state senator from Spokane Valley.
