State law on police use-of-force is dead wrong

Washington’s law on the use of force by police officers needs to be changed in 2018. It is wrong that a commissioned police officer in our state can negligently and recklessly shoot and kill a civilian but never be convicted of a crime.
The law — the only one of its kind in the U.S. — requires evidence that an officer acted in malice. That is so hard to do it’s never happened since the state’s law was adopted a few decades ago – even in cases where an officer’s actions were egregious and led to his firing.
Many police chiefs and prosecutors — including in Thurston County — now agree with activists who favor a more sensible law that holds officers more accountable by defining a “good faith” standard to justify on-duty shootings by officers.
Does an officer have a good faith reason to think his life is in danger or no other option but shooting is available? Would a reasonable officer in the same circumstances do the same thing?
On Thursday backers of Initiative 940 filed initiative petitions with an estimated 350,000 voter signatures seeking to change the law. If enacted the initiative to the Legislature would replace the “malice” standard with a more relevant, two-prong good faith standard.
Such a “good faith” standard would actually help police build credibility with the communities they serve. Especially in communities where the notion that officers have a license to kill may be more real than a perception.
The signatures mark an impressive drive by a coalition of groups and individuals led by De-Escalate Washington. The group’s push to change state law was spurred by a series of U.S. and Washington state police shootings and subsequent legislative inaction.
The 2015 shooting of two men in Olympia by an officer who said he feared for his life played a role. Two African American men were eventually convicted of assault on the officer, but not before the case reinvigorated the Black Alliance of Thurston County, whose members pushed hard for a change in the law in 2016.
Initiative 940’s standards that likely would affected the outcome in the Olympia case. But I-940 goes a bit further than what county prosecutors including Thurston County Prosecuting Attorney Jon Tunheim were suggesting as a legislative compromise for defining “good faith” earlier this year.
I-940 has a two part test — whether the officer acted in good faith and whether a reasonable officer would have done the same.
The initiative also proposes to require training of all Washington police officers in de-escalation techniques, first aid, and responding to mental health crisis. It also requires that officers render first aid on the scene. Olympia and Lacey police are among the leaders in obtaining the de-escalation training.
The next step for I-940 is for state elections officers to randomly sample and check the signatures. A minimum of 259,622 valid voter signatures are needed to formally send the measure to the Legislature, which is almost certain to happen because of the large number of extra signatures collected.
Under the rules for initiatives to the Legislature, lawmakers have few options. They may adopt the proposal, put I-940 and an alternative on the fall ballot, or let I-940 go alone to voters in November.
Local lawmakers including Rep. Beth Doglio, D-Olympia, pushed for a “good faith” law last year. Doglio sees no reason for lawmakers to offer a watered down alternative for the ballot.
Still, legislative committees should give full airing to this measure in their upcoming session.
It is true that police officers have been subjected to attacks by armed citizens. Such unjustified attacks are just as abhorrent as an unjustified, negligent killing of an unarmed citizen by police who have better options, but they do not justify the malice standard. If police and lawmakers have a reasonable alternative to I-940 they can always offer it to voters.
Andre Taylor, who is chair of De-Escalate Washington, lost his brother, Che, in a Seattle police shooting back in February 2016. Two officers later testified at an inquest that they believed Che Taylor, a convicted felon, was pulling a gun. Most jurors sided with the police.
Since then Andre Taylor said he has tried to work with police and others for improved training and ways to reduce the risk of shootings before another tragedy happens.
I-940 would do that. Importantly it also would reset the line between acceptable and unacceptable police shootings.
