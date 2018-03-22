Another approach to gun control

Yes, the Second Amendment protects “a well-regulated militia,” which of course individuals are not. But, to the best of my knowledge, there is nothing in our Constitution about the possession or manufacture of the bullets that go into weapons. So, why not have federal laws regulating the manufacture and possession of bullets? Laws could require the licensing and registration of all bullet manufacturing equipment, both commercial and for “do it yourselfers.” Or license the materials that go into bullets. Then at the retail end, require licensing to purchase bullets from retail locations.
The licensing to purchase would limit the number of bullets purchased each month. The license holder would receive an annual punch ticket. Each time they purchased a box of bullets, their ticket would be punched, until filled. Then they would have to apply for a new punch ticket.
It is true, guns don’t kill, but bullets do.
