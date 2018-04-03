Snow pack dwindling, but not in Washington state

In the March 12 edition is found an article titled “Study Shows Western Snowpack Dwindling.” This is a misleading study when juxtaposed against actual snowpack data specifically for the Pacific Northwest drainage basins, as detailed in this link: tinyurl.com/yd3u47n7.
For 2018, the snowpack data show that out of 11 snowshed areas, 9 are well above normal, with two areas near normal (see: tinyurl.com/y7mc69q5).
These actual measurements belie the referenced research article, at least for the Pacific Northwest snow/watersheds. The article that does not include all available research or measurements that would allow readers to accurately interpret what is happening in our state, as compared to other areas of the Western U.S.
I strongly urge you all to provide these information sources to your readers. Don’t want readers to go away with only half of the actual information, would we?
