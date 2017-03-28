Funds would help protect areas like LBA Woods

The Pacific Northwest is endowed with exceptional natural beauty and bountiful recreational opportunities. This an incredible place to live — and it seems like the rest of the nation has figured that out.
It’s no secret that the Pacific Northwest is experiencing a huge population surge. Did you know that Thurston County is expected to add 170,000 residents in the next generation — with 20,000 coming to Olympia? Stroll through our downtown, which will accommodate 5,000 newcomers, and you’ll see the signs of the coming change: several new multi-story condominiums and apartment buildings.
Many may have mixed feelings about our rapidly growing urban areas. But I believe we all want vibrant, livable and sustainable communities. Increasingly, this requires greater housing density in our urban growth areas. This density must be balanced by increased acquisition of the open spaces and natural areas around them — places like the LBA Woods in Olympia.
Until recently, these 150 acres of upland forest, located behind the city’s LBA Park, were slated for 800 single-family homes. Such development would have meant the near-total loss of valuable wildlife habitat, mature Douglas firs, western red cedars, big-leaf maple and a diverse understory of native shrubs and flowering plants. Maintaining open space and walking trails also protects places for people to connect with nature. Parks like these are vitally important to the physical health and mental well-being of our rapidly growing population.
Over the past few years, the Olympia community mounted a multi-year campaign and worked closely with the Olympia Parks and Recreation Department to save the LBA woods from development. The department has applied for a $1 million Washington Wildlife and Recreation Program (WWRP) grant that is a critical part of the financing to secure the LBA Woods and other parkland for the future.
Never heard of the WWRP? You’re not alone. But this crucial program is Washington’s primary tool for protecting its natural spaces and creating outdoor recreational opportunities. Funded through the state capital construction budget, the WWRP has successfully leveraged over $250 million for more than 60 projects, protecting over 260,000 acres of parks, farmland and wildlife habitat. The program also improves parks, maintains open space and contributes to creating jobs, revenue and increased quality of life throughout the state.
The nonprofit Washington Wildlife and Recreation Coalition, which is the primary advocate for the WWRP, is asking the Legislature for $120 million in funding for the program for the 2017-2019 biennium to fund projects statewide. In this funding cycle, there are 235 applicants to the WWRP, an 8 percent increase from the previous cycle. This increase in applications can be attributed to Washington’s rising population and rising interest in maintaining the quality of life we enjoy in the Evergreen State.
Gov. Jay Inslee’s budget, released in December 2016, included $100 million for the program, underscoring the great support it carries in Olympia. Despite this strong support from our governor, the WWRP is competing with many other important funding priorities this biennium. The coalition is asking for your voice to help get funding for projects like the LBA Woods. It’s simple: If you support funding local parks and preserving habitat and open space in Washington, call your elected officials and let them know that you support $120 million for WWRP.
As we welcome new neighbors and embrace unprecedented growth across our state, places like the LBA Woods and programs like the WWRP ensure Washington remains the place we want to stay.
Maria M. Ruth is a member of the Parks, Arts and Recreation Committee (PRAC) of the Black Hills Audubon Conservation Committee, and of the Friends of LBA Woods. She writes about natural history topics from her home in Olympia.
