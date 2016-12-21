Trail of the Week: Cedar Butte near North Bend

0:59 KXXO toy drive delivers joy of the season once again to kids Pause

2:16 Capital River Ridge Boys Basketball

4:06 What's your definition of politically independent?

1:45 Thurston County election night party in Olympia

2:35 Washington Electoral College makes their choice

1:34 Holiday light show brightens up Hawks Prairie neighborhood

1:31 Midday slump at work? 3 moves that can boost your energy

1:05 Olympia rush-hour traffic

2:26 South Sound shellfish farm opens local oyster bar