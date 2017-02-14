Fishing improving after storm in places, but more nasty weather in forecast

SALT WATER
South Sound: Action has been slow as is typical for this time of year, says the staff at the Point Defiance Boathouse Marina Anglers. Those leaving from Gig Harbor, Point Defiance and Solo Point had no catches over the weekend, according to the state creel report. Quartermaster Harbor and the slag pile area are likely the best options. The marina staff recommends using a flasher and artificial squid.
Port Angeles: Action still seems to be good for anglers launching from Ediz Hook. State creel reports from Feb. 11-12 show 109 anglers combined to catch 61 chinook.
Port Townsend: State creel reports show 31 anglers caught 16 chinook on Sunday.
North Sound: Over the weekend 72 anglers at the Everett Public ramp caught six chinook.
Sequim Bay: The 39 anglers surveyed by the state at the John Wayne Marina on Sunday combined to catch 21 chinook,
Clams: The next proposed digs for the Washington coast are Feb. 24-26 at Copalis and Mocrocks.
LAKES
Offut: Anglers are catching trout.
Chelan: Anton Jones of Darrell & Dad’s Family Guide Service says the best action is trolling for mackinaw in the trench or for kokanee on Colyar Ledge. At the trench, Jones suggests fishing within 3-5 feet of the bottom while trolling 0.8-0.9 mph. Kokanee anglers are advised to use orange Mack’s Lure’s Mini Cha Cha Squidders (baited with corn soaked in Pro Cure’s Bloody Tuna scent) on a short leader behind a 7.6-inch Double D Dodgers.
Scanewa: Last Week, Tacoma Power released four coho adults and one winter-run steelhead behind Cowlitz Falls Dam.
Spanaway: It’s been slow fishing from the dock, said Bud Herlitzka of the Spanaway Lake Boathouse. But anglers are catching fish in the southeast part of the lake. The fish are lethargic but, Herlitzka said, if you can drop a worm and marshmallow in front of them, you might score a rainbow or brown trout.
RIVERS
Cispus: Last week, Tacoma Power released 22 coho adults, one cutthroat trout and one winter-run steelhead near Yellow Jacket Creek.
Columbia: Action has been slow in the Woodland area. The salmonid catch and effort is low and the water conditions are poor so anglers should look out for debris. The Bonneville, The Dalles and John Day pools are open for sturgeon retention. Last week bank anglers had no catches, while boat anglers caught two legal sturgeon and released 52 in the Bonneville Pool. At The Dalles Pool, bank anglers released two sturgeon while boat anglers released 10. And on the John Day Pool, there was no catch for four bank and three boat anglers. Commercial smelt fishing improved Monday.
Cowlitz: Action has been slow from the bank and the boats. Last week, Tacoma Power recovered 64 coho adults, two jacks, five winter-run steelhead and two cutthroat trout at the hatchery separator.
Tilton: Last week, Tacoma Power released 38 coho adults, two coho jacks, one cutthroat trout and one winter-run steelhead adult at Morton’s Gust Backstrom Park.
Sammamish: A good option for cutthroat fishing.
